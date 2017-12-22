Edmonton police have blocked off a section of road on the north side, after a pedestrian was hit by a car Friday morning.

Police said just before 8:15 a.m., officers were called to the area of 137 Avenue and 102 Street after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Paramedics treated and transported her to hospital with serious injuries – hours later, she was still in hospital.

EPS said the 23-year-old male driver was not hurt in the incident.

EPS shut down the eastbound lanes of 137 Avenue in the area of 102 Street for several hours Friday – the road was reopened to drivers at about 1 p.m.