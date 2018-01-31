Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating after senior attacked on west end
EPS officers were called to the area of 154 St. and 101 Ave. late Tuesday, January 30, after a 72-year-old woman was attacked.
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 8:00AM MST
Edmonton police were called to an apartment on the city’s west end late Tuesday night, after a senior was attacked.
Police were called to the area of 101 Avenue and 154 Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, over reports a man was attacking a 72-year-old woman.
By the time officers arrived, neighbours had already restrained the man, who is in his 30s.
“Just a very good thing that the neighbours came up and intervened in what could have been a very, very grave situation,” Inspector Regan James told CTV News at the scene.
EPS said the woman suffered a number of fractures to her face and hands.
There’s no word on charges.
