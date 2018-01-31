Edmonton police were called to an apartment on the city’s west end late Tuesday night, after a senior was attacked.

Police were called to the area of 101 Avenue and 154 Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, over reports a man was attacking a 72-year-old woman.

By the time officers arrived, neighbours had already restrained the man, who is in his 30s.

“Just a very good thing that the neighbours came up and intervened in what could have been a very, very grave situation,” Inspector Regan James told CTV News at the scene.

EPS said the woman suffered a number of fractures to her face and hands.

There’s no word on charges.

More to come...