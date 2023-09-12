Police investigating after student brings gun to school: board
Police have opened an investigation after a student reportedly brought a gun to a school on Tuesday at École Secondaire Beaumont Composite High School in Beaumont.
CTV News Edmonton has obtained a letter sent home to parents by Black Gold School Division about the incident.
According to the letter, no specific threat was reported as a result of the incident, but police were notified and are investigating, along with the board's administration team.
"We take all weapon-related incidents seriously, and the safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance," the letter says.
The school has enacted a violence threat risk assessment as a result of the incident.
More information about Black Gold's VTRA protocol is available online.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
A warning from experts: 'The deepfakes you see now are going to be the worst you're ever going to see'
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
Popular over-the-counter medicines for colds and allergies don't work, U.S. FDA panel says
Phenylephrine, a popular ingredient in many over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines, is ineffective in tablet form, an independent advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed Tuesday.
New discovery of a koala the size of a house cat could bridge a 30-million year gap in the fossil record: study
Researchers have unearthed fossils of an early relative of the koala, around the size of a domestic house cat, which they say could bridge a 30-million year gap in the evolution of the koala, one of Australia's most iconic creatures.
RCMP investigating reports of former Canadian air force members training pilots in China
The RCMP are investigating reports that former Royal Canadian Air Force pilots are training military personnel in China.
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
Trans Mountain says 'worst-case' could see pipeline completion delayed to end of 2024
The Crown corporation behind the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion says it may not complete the project before December 2024 if a regulator does not approve its request for a route deviation.
It will take 20 years for governments to break even on Ontario EV battery plants, report finds
It will take about 20 years for the federal and provincial governments subsidizing two new electric vehicle battery plants in Ontario to break even, a new analysis has found.
Calgary
-
We need more housing': Calgary council prepares for marathon meeting to tackle housing crisis
Calgarians struggling to find a place to live are urging councillors to act quickly ahead of meeting later this week discussing the city's housing crisis.
-
Calgary man identified as victim of fatal Capitol Hill shooting
Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in the community of Capitol Hill over the weekend.
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexual assaults has guilty pleas withdrawn
It’s back to square one for a sexual assault case involving a man who identifies as a traditional Indigenous healer.
-
Saskatoon man has conviction tossed after calling in an overdose
A Saskatoon man found with weapons had his conviction overturned on appeal because the court said he was illegally searched after calling in a friend’s overdose.
-
New cart allows disabled golfers to enjoy Saskatoon golf course
Saskatoon’s Holiday Park Golf Course has unveiled a SoloRider golf cart, aimed at making the sport accessible to those with physical disabilities.
Regina
-
Regina mother calls for safety measures at YWCA after her 2 daughters die within 7 months
In the span of seven months, Valerie Lafontaine lost both of her adult daughters while they were living at the YWCA in Regina.
-
Province denies $2M donation intended to bring MRI service to Estevan
The province is defending its decision to turn down a donation worth $2 million intended for a new MRI machine at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan.
-
'Learn from it and move on': Riders look to bounce back after big loss
Tuesday marked the first day the Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to practice after their 51-6 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Storm tracking: Hurricane Lee forecast cone extends across Maritimes
The forecast cone for Lee now includes all three Maritime provinces. The cone represents the area the storm will take a probable path through. The risk of stormy weather for the Maritimes continues to be Saturday and Sunday.
-
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
-
Aided by population growth, N.S. records $116M surplus for fiscal 2022-23
A half-billion-dollar deficit forecast in last year's Nova Scotia budget turned into a $115.7-million surplus, as the province closed the books on the previous fiscal year that ended March 31.
Toronto
-
West Toronto camp owner 'deeply troubled' after 2 young girls allegedly sexually assaulted by teen camper
The owner of a summer camp in Toronto’s west end where a 14-year-old attendee is alleged to have sexually assaulted two young girls released a statement addressing the incident Tuesday, calling the events "deeply troubling," yet “isolated.”
-
Toronto restaurants facing 'disturbing' decline in guest counts
In-person dining has been on the decline for three straight months in Toronto, a 'disturbing' trend that’s showing no sign of slowing in September, according to new OpenTable data.
-
'Appalling:' Police investigating tirade against TTC bus operator that was captured on video
Toronto police are investigating a 30-minute long tirade towards a female TTC bus driver that was filmed by a man and posted online.
Montreal
-
No mixed-gender bathrooms in Quebec schools, education minister says
Quebec's education minister says it's out of the question to have mixed-gender bathrooms in the province's schools.
-
Mamadi Camara testifies at trial of man accused of attempting to kill Montreal police officer
A Montreal man who was falsely accused of trying to kill a police officer two years ago was back in court Tuesday.
-
Man declared dead is likely still alive, Quebec court reaffirms in appeal case
Quebec's Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that overturned a missing man's declaration of death more than five years after he was pronounced deceased.
Ottawa
-
Investigation into sexual abuse allegation at Ottawa daycare underway
The city of Ottawa says the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa will be investigating an allegation of sexual abuse at the city-run Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre.
-
'Get back to basics,' Ontario education minister urges Ottawa school board
Ontario's education minister is telling Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees to get 'back to basics' after internal battles between trustees came to a head in a code of conduct vote Monday night.
-
This is how the respiratory virus season could affect you, and how to mitigate the risk
As we approach the upcoming respiratory virus season, and parents prepare to battle another season of illness, an updated COVID-19 vaccine is providing some hope.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo high school senior football team benched for season due to lack of coaches, players
St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo has pulled the plug on its senior football team this fall because of a lack of credible coaches and interested players.
-
'Everybody ran out': Kitchener resident was visiting Morocco when deadly earthquake hit
Kitchener resident, Doha Amine, was born in Morocco and was visiting her home country when a devastating earthquake hit on Friday night.
-
Cambridge hospital cancels 17 surgeries due to discoloured tools
The hospital says there's no chance any discoloured instruments were used in surgery and an external party has been brought in to investigate the cause.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Sault crash victim identified as pregnant woman
Friends and family of a 26-year-old pregnant woman are mourning her loss in one of two fatal crashes in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
Northern Ontario’s med school receives $10M gift
A foundation committed to promoting health care in Canada has made a $10 million gift to NOSM University.
-
Market has cooled, but it’s still a seller’s real estate market in Greater Sudbury
In spite of high interest rates, it’s still a seller’s market in Sudbury and area when it comes to home sales.
Winnipeg
-
Brandon man 'lured to his death'; Manitoba RCMP charge three people
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and a third with second-degree murder in the homicide of a Brandon man last year.
-
$116K worth of designer sunglasses, eyewear stolen over summer: police
Two people are facing charges in connection with a spree of thefts over the summer that saw more than $100,000 worth of designer sunglasses and eyewear stolen from various stores.
-
Former Manitoba premier Gary Doer offers support to former party ahead of election
Former Manitoba Premier Gary Doer resurfaced on the province's political scene Tuesday to support current NDP Leader Wab Kinew on the campaign trail for the Oct. 3 provincial election.
Vancouver
-
Large metal bolt flies off passing transport truck, crashes through B.C. family’s windshield
A B.C. woman who was travelling with her husband and infant daughter says her family is lucky to be alive after a large metal bolt came crashing through their car's windshield while they were driving on a highway.
-
Pre-sale buyers want their deposits back from troubled Richmond development
Three years after construction suddenly stopped on a large Richmond development, pre-sale buyers are demanding the developer return their deposits.
-
Former principal of B.C. First Nations school who misappropriated funds loses licence
The former principal of an independent First Nations school in B.C. who was sued for fraud and admitted to misappropriating school funds has been stripped of his teaching licence, according to a decision from a provincial regulator.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich police investigate 'brazen' daytime robbery
Saanich police are investigating after a man was robbed in broad daylight on a sidewalk Monday. Investigators say the man was walking eastbound on McKenzie Avenue around 3:45 p.m. when he was approached by three men on bicycles.
-
On third anniversary of B.C's promise to protect old-growth, ancient trees still falling
Conservation groups are alarmed that endangered old-growth forests continue to fall three years after B.C. promised to protect the ancient ecosystems and transform the province's approach to forestry.
-
Vancouver Island home to new deepsea carbon dioxide removal project
A new ocean-based carbon dioxide removal technology is being put to the test off the coast of Vancouver Island, near Tofino.