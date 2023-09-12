Police investigating after student brings gun to school: board

Police have opened an investigation after a student reportedly brought a gun to a school on Tuesday at École Secondaire Beaumont Composite High School in Beaumont.

CTV News Edmonton has obtained a letter sent home to parents by Black Gold School Division about the incident.

According to the letter, no specific threat was reported as a result of the incident, but police were notified and are investigating, along with the board's administration team.

"We take all weapon-related incidents seriously, and the safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance," the letter says.

The school has enacted a violence threat risk assessment as a result of the incident.

More information about Black Gold's VTRA protocol is available online.