Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an alleged assault earlier this month in the city’s northeast.

Police said a woman was reportedly attacked at about 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, as she got out of her vehicle in the Clareview Transit Centre parking lot.

EPS said the woman was allegedly attacked from behind by a male, who reportedly grabbed her by the hair and struck her head against the vehicle a number of times, before kicking her while she was on the ground.

A female witness tried to intervene, but was pushed to the ground by the attacker.

The suspect fled on foot, when a male witness ran to the scene.

Police are trying to track down the two witnesses in this case, and are asking for any details on the suspect.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Thin

In his early 20s

Between 162 cm (5’4”) and 170 cm (5’7”)

Medium-length blond or red hair

Sparse facial hair

At the time, the suspect was wearing a black winter jacket, cream-coloured pants and black shoes, and a black toque.

Anyone with information that could help police in this investigation is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).