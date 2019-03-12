A man and a woman attempted to abduct a 15-year-old girl in Westlock, Alta., Monday night, RCMP said.

The teen was seated alone at the Spirit Centre Arena when she was approached by the would-be abductors, police said. The two asked her where her parents were, and said they had been asked to take her to them.

The girl was then dragged to a stairway, but she managed to break free, and the man and woman fled.

The man is described as white with white short hair, and was wearing a grey hoodie and brown jacket. The woman had salt and pepper curly hair, and was wearing a black sweating, black leggings and black mukluk boots.

Anyone with information about this attempted abduction is asked to call RCMP at 780-349-4491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.