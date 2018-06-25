Edmonton police said an investigation was underway after a south side bike shop was broken into early Monday morning.

The Edmonton Bicycle Commuters Society posted a video on Facebook Monday morning showing the suspects in the break-and-enter at BikeWorks South on 80 Avenue and 102 Street.

According to timestamps on the video, the events took place between about 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday, June 25, 2018.

The post said the culprits damaged the door of the business. A number of items, including chain lock, accessories and cash were stolen. The post went on to say a bike was also stolen (a Norco Storm 7.1 hardtail mountain bike with 27.5” wheels and serial number: AJ30181151).

The video ends with one of the culprits walking a bike out the front door of the business.

A police spokesperson said the break and enter was reported, an investigation was ongoing and there are no suspects in custody.