Edmonton police are investigating after two cars collided on a street north of the downtown core, and one crashed into a storefront.

Downtown Division officers were called to the crash in the area of 101 Street and 106 Avenue at about 2 p.m. Friday.

Police said a pickup truck and an SUV were involved in the crash – police said it’s believed the truck was westbound, turning from 106 Avenue onto 101 Street when it collided with an SUV headed west on 106 Avenue.

EPS said the driver of the SUV allegedly accelerated, lost control of the vehicle and drove it into a nearby building.

The driver and occupant of the SUV suffered minor injuries, as did an individual who was in the store.