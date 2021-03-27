EDMONTON -- The Edmonton police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 20-year-old man, he was found injured by officers responding to reported gunshots.

The incident occurred on Friday around 3:50 a.m. in the area of 103 Street and 132 Avenue, according to police.

Officers were responding to reports of gunshots in an alley when they found two injured men.

Both men were taken to hospital, one with non-life threatening injuries and the other in critical condition, according to police. They said the second man died Saturday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.