Edmonton police are investigating after a man in his 60s had to be rescued after the pickup truck he was driving rolled over early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 95 Street and 113 Avenue at about 4:20 a.m. Monday.

Police said a white Ford F-150 was driving south on 95 Street from 114 Street when it hit a number of parked cars on the street. The driver lost control and the truck rolled, coming to a rest in the intersection.

Firefighters pulled the 62-year-old male driver from the rolled truck after using the Jaws of Life. Paramedics took him to hospital where he remains in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police closed the intersection Monday morning as they investigated. The intersection was reopened at about 10:30 a.m.

The Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigation Section is investigating, and asked any potential witnesses to the rollover to call 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.