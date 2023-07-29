Police investigating fatal collision in southeast Edmonton

Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that took place early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.

Around 4:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a call at 17 St. and 34 Ave. Officers discovered a 2014 Cadillac Escalade engulfed in flames.

Police have shut down 17 Street in both directions at 34 Avenue as they investigate. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.