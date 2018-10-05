RCMP in Jasper said an investigation was underway, after a tour bus driver was hit and killed by her own bus.

Police were called after 1:15 p.m. Thursday to the Columbia Icefield parking lot on Highway 93.

Witnesses said the driver, a 52-year-old woman, was outside of the bus when she was hit. The bus also hit four parked vehicles before it stopped.

STARS Air Ambulance was called and arrived at the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead and STARS did not airlift her away from the scene.

No one else was injured in the incident, and police released no additional details.