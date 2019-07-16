Edmonton police have confirmed that they are investigating after two homes under construction were damaged by fire on Tuesday night.

Crews were called to 75 Avenue and 112 Street around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, one house was on fire and flames had spread to a second house.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was out by 1 a.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.