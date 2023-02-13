Police investigating hit-and-run involving patrol cruiser

A Sunday evening hit-and-run involving an Edmonton Police Service cruiser remains under investigation.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, police confirmed that a cruiser had been struck as it located a stolen vehicle in the city's southeast, near 34 Avenue and 50 Street. No officers were injured.

Scott Pattison, police spokesperson, said southeast patrol officers observed the stolen GMC Yukon around 10 p.m. and followed it "from a distance."

"Visual of the stolen vehicle was temporarily lost," Pattison said.

As officers rounded the corner at 14 Avenue and 49A Street, the GMC sped directly at the police cruiser, striking it head-on and then fleeing, he added.

At the scene that evening, CTV News Edmonton observed another vehicle nearby that appeared to be damaged. Police did not confirm if it was involved.

No further information was available.

