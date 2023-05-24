Police investigating homicide northeast of Edmonton after remains found in North Saskatchewan River

Police say they're investigating a homicide in a community northeast of Edmonton.

St. Paul RCMP received a report of human remains in the North Saskatchewan River in Saddle Lake Cree Nation on May 20.

The body was brought to the office of the chief medical examiner in Edmonton, and police say the death was deemed a homicide.

Mounties say the victim's identity is known, but is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Saddle Lake Cree Nation is about 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.