Police investigating house fire in central Edmonton
Police are investigating a fire that happened at 9828 79 Street Saturday night.
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 12:12PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 12, 2019 12:13PM MDT
Police have taken over an investigation of a house fire in central Edmonton in which one person was injured.
Firefighters were called to a home at 9828 79 Street shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, but found only the remnants of a fire. Officials said they were unsure when the fire happened or was put out.
One person at the house suffered non-life threatening injuries.
HAZMAT workers were also called to the scene.
Edmonton Police Service said it suspects drugs were being made at the house.
EPS has taken over the investigation.