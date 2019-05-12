Police have taken over an investigation of a house fire in central Edmonton in which one person was injured.

Firefighters were called to a home at 9828 79 Street shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, but found only the remnants of a fire. Officials said they were unsure when the fire happened or was put out.

One person at the house suffered non-life threatening injuries.

HAZMAT workers were also called to the scene.

Edmonton Police Service said it suspects drugs were being made at the house.

EPS has taken over the investigation.