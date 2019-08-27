A vehicle was reportedly driven through a fence and crashed into a house in southeast Edmonton Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 7:30 a.m. near 34 Avenue NW and 24 Street NW.

At the scene, police tape had been strung up along the fence, debris was seen throughout the yard, and a tree was seen leaning at an angle.

According to police, the driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor, but no charges have been laid as a result of the investigation so far, Edmonton Police Service said mid-Tuesday morning.