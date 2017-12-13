Edmonton police said one person was in custody, after officers were first called just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

An EPS spokesperson said officers were called to reports of a possible impaired driver – a Ford F-350, pulling a vacation trailer, which did not have a licence plate and was blocking the truck’s plate. Police said officers later discovered the truck, licence plate and trailer had all been reported stolen.

Police tried to stop the truck on Ellerslie Road eastbound at Rabbit Hill Road. EPS said the truck had reportedly driven through red lights at intersections, and hit a number of road signs. The vehicle drove erratically at a low speed, but police said in then accelerated.

Police followed the vehicle onto Highway 2, and then westbound onto 41 Avenue. The pursuit was terminated after the truck crossed the centre line, as the road was busy with rush hour traffic.

The truck was followed by canine in an unmarked vehicle, police said, before a collision at Ellerslie Road and 127 Street.

The vehicle was driven out of the city, southbound on 101 Street near Township Road 510, and police said the driver allegedly forced another vehicle off the road. The suspect vehicle was then followed into Nisku, where it’s alleged the vehicle hit two fences near a business in the area of 31 Avenue and 4 Street.

Near the business, the suspect vehicle avoided a spike belt deployed by EPS, before hitting a stationary vehicle with a male driver inside, in the parking lot. Police said the vehicle also hit two other parked cars.

EPS said the male suspect fled from the stolen truck on foot, before being stopped by a Police Service Dog from the EPS Canine Unit. He was arrested.

The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said eleven charges are pending, including four charges of hit and run, three charges of possession of stolen property and driving with a disqualified licence.

The name of the accused has not been released.

Police said no one was seriously injured in the incident.

With files from David Ewasuk