The death of a 36-year-old man in north Edmonton Wednesday night was a homicide, EPS said.

Officers responded to a report of an injured man in an alley near 118 Avenue and 82 Street at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found an injured man on the ground.

He was treated and taken to hospital with serious injuries, EPS said. He died Thursday night.

The autopsy identified the man as Virgil Quinn. His death was ruled a homicide Friday, but police withheld the cause.

Investigators are seeking dash cam video from anyone who was in the area from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.