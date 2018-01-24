Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating north side crash
EPS on the scene of a collision involving an SUV, a minivan, and two parked vehicles in the area of 150 Ave. and 89A St. on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 10:39AM MST
Edmonton police are investigating after two vehicles were involved in a crash that left two parked vehicles damaged Wednesday morning.
EPS told CTV News the two vehicles involved in the initial collision, a minivan and a Honda Pilot SUV, collided on 150 Avenue at 89A Street at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said the Pilot then hit a parked Jeep, and then a parked school bus, before hitting a nearby townhouse.
There were no passengers on the bus at the time, but the driver was inside – she was not injured.
An individual in the Pilot sustained a minor injury.
An EPS spokesperson told CTV News investigators don't believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.