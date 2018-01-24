Edmonton police are investigating after two vehicles were involved in a crash that left two parked vehicles damaged Wednesday morning.

EPS told CTV News the two vehicles involved in the initial collision, a minivan and a Honda Pilot SUV, collided on 150 Avenue at 89A Street at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the Pilot then hit a parked Jeep, and then a parked school bus, before hitting a nearby townhouse.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time, but the driver was inside – she was not injured.

An individual in the Pilot sustained a minor injury.

An EPS spokesperson told CTV News investigators don't believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.