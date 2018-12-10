

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating racist graffiti found on the windows of a west Edmonton business.

The graffiti was found on a strip mall at 84 Avenue and 182 Street, which houses a barber shop, a tailor and a daycare.

“I’m disgusted,” said community member Michelle Kenny.

“You don’t judge people on their religion, you judge people on how they believe, and there’s no reason for that.”

Edmonton Police Service said its investigation by the Hate Crimes Unit was in its preliminary stages.