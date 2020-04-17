EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service is investigating more than 90 break-and-enters and thefts from vehicles in southwest Edmonton condo parkades dating back to January.

EPS says thieves are targeting condo complexes in The Hamptoms, Ermineskin, Strathcona and Garneau.

Thieves are getting in through open garage doors, prying open side doors, tampering with overhead doors or breaking lock boxes, police said. In some recent cases, thieves gained entrance to the lobby, tampered with the intercom system and took the elevator down to the parkade.

Stolen items include laptops, phones and purses, police said.

Two buildings located in the areas of 85 Avenue and 111 Street and 46 Avenue and 199 Street have been targeted on nine separate occasions, police said.

EPS is recommending residents to not leave valuables in their vehicles and asking condo managers to improve security.

Anyone with information about these break-and-enters and thefts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.