A heavy truck operator called Edmonton Police Service for help Monday evening and reported being kidnapped and having his truck hijacked.

The truck driver told EPS two men stole his tractor trailer unit from a truck stop in the area of 168 Street and 118 Avenue before abandoning it—with him still inside—two hours later.

The driver said he was then able to call for help, and police found him and the truck near 158 Avenue and 34 Street.

He was not injured.

Police are investigating.