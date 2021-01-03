Advertisement
Police investigating reports of gunshots near U of A
Published Sunday, January 3, 2021 12:54PM MST Last Updated Sunday, January 3, 2021 3:22PM MST
According to a police spokesperson, gunshots were reported around 10 p.m. near 110 Street and 84 Avenue on Jan. 2, 2020.
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating after a gun was reportedly fired near the University of Alberta Saturday night.
According to a police spokesperson, gunshots were reported around 10 p.m. near 110 Street and 84 Avenue.
Police are investigating.
CTV News Edmonton saw on scene the Edmonton Police Service's forensics unit had been called in and a large area had been taped off.
No suspects were taken into custody.