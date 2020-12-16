EDMONTON -- A woman wearing a hijab was attacked at the Southgate LRT station on Tuesday, according to the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council (AMPAC).

An Edmonton Police Service source confirmed that police are investigating an incident.

AMPAC posted about the attack on social media and thanked police for their prompt action.

No details about the attack have been made public.

Police say more information will be released on Wednesday morning.

Last week, 41-year-old Richard Stevens was charged with attacking two women wearing hijabs outside Southgate Centre in what police called a 'hate-motivated incident'.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.