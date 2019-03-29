Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating shooting at north Edmonton home
Police are investigating a shooting at a home in north Edmonton. (MATT MARSHALL/CTV EDMONTON)
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 9:28AM MDT
Police are investigating after a shooting at a home north Edmonton on Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 119 Avenue and 65 Street shortly before 7:30 a.m.
Several large shots can be seen in the front of the house.
Police have not released any information about the shooting at this time.