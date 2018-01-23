Edmonton police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in hospital.

Police said shots were fired in an alley in the area of 152A Avenue and 63 Street, after an attempted robbery at about 1:30 a.m.

A 21-year-old man was rushed to hospital; EPS said his condition was unknown.

An Alberta Health Services spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that an adult male patient was taken to hospital by paramedics in serious but stable condition.

Police said there have been no arrests or suspects.

More to come…