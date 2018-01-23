Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating shooting in alley in city’s northeast
Police remained on the scene of the shooting in the city's northeast hours after officers were first called.
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 7:34AM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 8:25AM MST
Edmonton police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in hospital.
Police said shots were fired in an alley in the area of 152A Avenue and 63 Street, after an attempted robbery at about 1:30 a.m.
A 21-year-old man was rushed to hospital; EPS said his condition was unknown.
An Alberta Health Services spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that an adult male patient was taken to hospital by paramedics in serious but stable condition.
Police said there have been no arrests or suspects.
More to come…