

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are investigating an incident in which a person on O’Chiese First Nation was shot at with a high-powered firearm.

On October 15 around 9 a.m., Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to a home on the reserve.

A person inside the house had been shot at by a person who then sped away from the scene.

The victim was unharmed. They did not see the vehicle with which the suspect fled.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 403-845-2882, their local police service, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

O’Chiese First Nation is located northwest of Rocky Mountain House in Treaty 6 territory.