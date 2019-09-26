

CTVNews.ca Staff





Strathcona County RCMP say they are investigating but not seeking suspects after the sudden death of a Sherwood Park man.

Police say they responded to a pharmacy on Fir Street on Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m. where they found the man, 30, in medical distress.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing the man's name and say no further updates are anticipated.