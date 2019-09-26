Police investigating sudden death in Sherwood Park pharmacy
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 10:14AM MDT
Strathcona County RCMP say they are investigating but not seeking suspects after the sudden death of a Sherwood Park man.
Police say they responded to a pharmacy on Fir Street on Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m. where they found the man, 30, in medical distress.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are not releasing the man's name and say no further updates are anticipated.