EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service is investigating the death of a woman believed to be in her 30s.

Police were called to a reported stabbing at Edmonton City Centre mall on Wednesday at approximately 11:45 p.m. The injured woman was transported to hospital where she died.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Part of Edmonton City Centre was closed Thursday morning in relation to this investigation.

The east end of the downtown mall was blocked off with tape and security guards. All three floors of the mall and the parkade entrance were closed to staff and customers on Thursday morning.

Security unlocked the doors just after 11 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Feb. 14.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call police at 780.426.4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson.