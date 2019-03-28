

CTV Edmonton





Police are investigating the death of a woman at the George Spady Centre at 100 Street and 105 A Avenue on Thursday morning.

The call came into police shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday, and the investigation was turned over to the homicide section not long after officers arrived.

A large area around the centre is taped off with yellow tape.

The Spady Centre provides overnight shelter and detoxification services for clients. They also have a safe injection site.

More to come...