Police investigating suspicious death at downtown shelter
Police on scene at the George Spady Centre in downtown Edmonton on Mar. 28, 2019. (MATT MARSHALL/CTV EDMONTON)
CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 8:24AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 28, 2019 9:42AM MDT
Police are investigating the death of a woman at the George Spady Centre at 100 Street and 105 A Avenue on Thursday morning.
The call came into police shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday, and the investigation was turned over to the homicide section not long after officers arrived.
A large area around the centre is taped off with yellow tape.
The Spady Centre provides overnight shelter and detoxification services for clients. They also have a safe injection site.
More to come...