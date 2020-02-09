Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Edmonton
Published Sunday, February 9, 2020 11:53AM MST
An EPS cruiser was observed in the area of 1060 McConachie Drive on Feb. 8, 2020.
EDMONTON -- Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the McConachie neighbourhood.
Emergency crews along with K9 and tactical units responded late Saturday evening at a condo complex in the area of 1060 McConachie Drive.
This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.