EDMONTON -- Edmonton police says homicide investigators are looking into a suspicious death that occurred overnight at a southwest Edmonton residence.

Officers were called to the scene just before 2:30 a.m. to a home in the area of 184 Street and 8 Avenue SW.

Police were seen talking to people inside an ETS warming bus parked on the road outside an acreage.

Police say they found a dead man upon arrival. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.