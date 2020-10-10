Advertisement
Police investigating suspicious death in southwest Edmonton
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 7:48PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, October 11, 2020 8:20AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police say homicide investigators are looking into a suspicious death Saturday evening.
Police responded to call at a complex neary 180 Street and 74 Avenue at approximately 6:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, members found a man on the ground outisde of the complex in medical distress, where he eventually died.
An autopsy has yet to be scheduled, according to police.