Police investigating suspicious death in west Edmonton
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 7:48PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police say homicide investigators are looking into a suspicious death Saturday evening.
Multiple police cruisers were seen in the area of 74 Avenue and 180 Street, with the parking lot of a townhouse complex taped off.
Members were also seen canvassing the neighbourhood.
This is a breaking story. More details will be added when they become available