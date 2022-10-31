Police investigating suspicious death near Whyte Avenue

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after the death of a woman on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a woman in medical distress at a home in the area of 100 Street and 83 Avenue around 5:10 a.m.

A 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital by EMS where she succumbed to her injuries.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.