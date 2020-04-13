EDMONTON -- Mounties are investigating a suspicious death south of Edmonton Sunday morning.

Maskwacis RCMP were called to Herman-Minde Road, east of Highway 2A, at approximately 8:15 a.m. when a male was found unresponsive on the ground.

Officers determined he was dead and the RCMP Major Crime Unit took over the investigation.

The male's autopsy will take place in Edmonton this week, RCMP said.