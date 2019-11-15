EDMONTON -- Homicide investigators are looking into the suspicious downtown death of an Edmonton senior.

Franklin Delano Hudson, 74, was found dead inside his residence near 99 Avenue and 106 Street around noon on Tuesday.,

Police had been asked to check on his welfare.

An autopsy has been performed but a cause of death is not being released, according to police who say they are treating the death as suspicious.

Investigators are looking to talk to anyone with information about Hudson's activities between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12.