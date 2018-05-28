A section of Whyte Avenue was closed early Monday morning, after a fire started in a building near 105 Street.

Firefighters were called to the building, which housed three businesses, just after 5 a.m.

District Fire Chief Martin Prins said the fire was burning in the building’s south side, and caused a lot of smoke throughout.

“It was tough to get there, lots of fuel lad on that second floor and it was difficult for crews to make their way through,” Prins said at the scene. “They did eventually get the fire under control.”

An Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson said the fire was called under control at about 7:10 a.m.

Prins said eight crews were called to fight the fire, six were dispatched on the original call, and two were added later on.

Whyte Avenue was closed in both directions between 105 Street and 106 Street, as police investigated the fire.

Police have shut down Whyte Avenue in both directions from 105 Street to 106 Street while they investigate a suspicious fire. Please plan alternate routes for your morning commute. #yegtraffic — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) May 28, 2018

A number of firefighters were assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

A cause and damage estimate has not been determined.

