Advertisement
Police investigating the death of a woman found on Whitemud Drive
Published Sunday, December 27, 2020 10:10PM MST
A portion of Whitemud Drive was shut down on Dec. 27. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police closed part of Whitemud Drive Sunday night after the body of a woman was found on the roadway.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the overpass at 178 Street.
A police spokesperson said it was not immediately clear how the death occurred - and investigators were trying to determine if it was a criminal act or not.
An officer redirected all eastbound drivers off of Whitemud Drive, and the EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit was called to the scene to assist.