EDMONTON -- Police closed part of Whitemud Drive Sunday night after the body of a woman was found on the roadway.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the overpass at 178 Street.

A police spokesperson said it was not immediately clear how the death occurred - and investigators were trying to determine if it was a criminal act or not.

An officer redirected all eastbound drivers off of Whitemud Drive, and the EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit was called to the scene to assist.