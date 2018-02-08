Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help, as they investigate a series of battery thefts, from digital road signs throughout the city.

Police said there are about 130 signs placed around Edmonton, they’re used to inform drivers of construction, traffic incidents, events, seasonal parking bans and emergency updates such as Amber Alerts.

Most of the signs are powered by solar energy, which is stored in six-volt battery units.

According to police, the City reported thefts of batters from 18 signs in 2016, 24 in 2017 and five in 2018 so far. The thefts cause damage to the signs, and result on average $1,000 per sign in repairs each time batteries are removed.

“We’re asking citizens to keep an eye out and report any suspicious activity around these signs to police,” Det. Pat Bruni with EPS said in a statement. “If it’s safe to do so, obtaining a licence plate number or even a vehicle description will help us identify suspects.”

Anyone with information that could help police in this investigation is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).