Police are investigating after a threat was made against a chemical plant in central Alberta on Thursday evening.

Nova Chemicals in Joffre develops and manufactures ethylene and polyethylene products.

RCMP is on scene and is working on determining whether the threat is valid and whether the property is safe for employees.

Investigators won't reveal what the threat was or how it was delivered.

Joffre is east of Red Deer and approximately 160 kilometres south of Edmonton.