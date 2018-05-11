Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating west Edmonton weapons complaint
EPS responded to this residence in the area of 219 Street and 99 Avenue on Friday, May 11, 2018 after reports of a shot fired.
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 8:03AM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating a weapons complaint in west Edmonton Friday morning.
Officers responded to a residence in the area of 219 Street and 99 Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. after one gun shot was heard.
The scene was contained and a man and woman were taken into custody.
No charges have been laid, and police don’t believe anyone was injured.