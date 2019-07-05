Police investigation blocking traffic in downtown Edmonton
Police on scene at 101 Street in downtown Edmonton on July 5, 2019. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV Edmonton)
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 5:28AM MDT
Police have closed off 101 Street between 102 and 103 Avenue while they investigate an incident.
Both the north and southbound lanes are blocked by yellow tape. A number of pylons have also been placed next to a pile of clothes on the sidewalk.
Officers at the scene would not confirm to CTV News what kind of incident they are investigating.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.