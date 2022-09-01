Police issue warning about violent robberies during online sale meet-ups

Edmonton police are warning residents about an escalation in violent robberies targeting people buying or selling online.

Since Aug. 21, police have received five reports where someone responded to an online ad for a phone or tablet for sale, and agreed to meet the buyer or seller in person. In each case, the complainant was robbed of either their device or their cash, in some cases under the threat of a weapon.

Police say in some cases, minor injuries were reported by the victim.

Approximately $8,000 in devices have been reported stolen as a result of these kinds of robberies.

Investigators say thieves are targeting buyers or sellers of high priced phones and tablets on Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace.

Police believe the five robberies may be linked, and are warning the public to take precautions, including:

Suggest meeting the buyer or seller during the day in a public location with video surveillance like an EPS Buy and Sell Exchange Zone.

Do not meet in a secluded area or invite someone to your home.

Have someone come with you to the meeting, or let someone know where the meeting is taking place and when you will be back.

Take screenshots of the buyer/seller’s contact information and all communications on the website you’re using.

Ask for photo ID and take a photo for reference.

If you are robbed, call for help as soon as possible and report all details to the police.

Anyone who has been robbed or has information on the string of robberies is asked to call Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.