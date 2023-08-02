Police issue warning about 'violent sexual offender' who they believe may commit another offence

The Edmonton Police Service is issuing an alert to the public about a convicted violent sexual offender who has recently been released from jail.

"Thirty-eight-year-old Alexandre Passechnikov is a convicted violent sexual offender, and the Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community," EPS wrote in a news release on Wednesday.

Police say Passechnikov is residing in Edmonton, and is subject to court conditions, including:

Must live at a residence approved by his supervisor

Must abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Must not travel out of Edmonton without written approval from his supervisor

Must not be in possession of weapons of any kind

Must not consume alcohol, illegal drugs, or intoxicating substances,

He is also being managed by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.

Police say Passechnikov has caused physical harm to some of his victims, adding he has victimized a number of adult women, ranging in ages from young adults to the elderly.

Anyone with information that Passechnikov has breached his release conditions is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.

Passechnikov has been the subject of previous release warnings by the EPS in 2017 and 2022, and a warning from the Calgary Police Service in 2020 when he was released in that city.