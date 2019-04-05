

Edmonton police are issuing a warning about a high-risk sexual offender who is being released into the community.

Police say Calvin Soosay, 47, is a convicted sexual offender, and they have reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another sexual offence against a girl under the age of 16 while in the community.

Soosay is under a long list of court-ordered conditions, including:

He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily

He shall not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages. He shall not consume or possess any drug listed in the schedules of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act including cannabis, any prescription drugs not prescribed to you, or any other intoxicating substances.

He shall not be in any licensed premises other than a dining room for the sole purpose of having a meal. He shall not attend at any liquor store.

He shall not possess any drug paraphernalia such as crack or marijuana pipes, self-made pipes of any kind, e cigarettes, bongs, water pipes, cigarette papers, or syringes.

He must not travel out of the City of Edmonton without written approval of his Supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta.

He will not purchase, acquire, possess, produce or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media.

He shall not enter into any sexual, intimate or interpersonal social relationship with any person until his/her identity has been disclosed to your supervisor (or designate) and he/she has been informed by your supervisor (or designate) of your criminal history and your prohibitions regarding children under 16. He shall not enter into any personal or romantic relationship, cohabitation, marriage or common-law relationship with a person who is a parent/guardian of children under the age of 16 years.

He is not to be in or with 100 meters of the perimeter of places where children under the age of 16 years are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, daycare centres, parks, swimming pools, wading pools, splash parks, recreational centres, youth shelters, or public libraries unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by your Supervisor.

He is not to be in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has previously been approved in writing by his Supervisor.

Anyone who believes Soosay may have breached any of these conditions is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.