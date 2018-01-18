

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Police Service is issuing a public warning about a convicted violent offender who has been released.

Logan Sweezey will be residing in the Edmonton area and the Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence while in the community.

Sweezey is described as:

26 year old male

5’8” (172.5cm)

170 lbs. (77kg)

Brown eyes

Black hair

Sweezey has been placed on a series of court ordered conditions including:

Must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily

Must not purchase, possess or consume alcohol.

Must not be found in any tavern, bar, lounge, nightclub, pub, licensed premise, liquor store or any establishment where the primary focus is the consumption or sale of alcohol.

Must not be in possession of any weapons, including knives (unless for the sole purpose of eating a meal).

Must remain within the City of Edmonton unless given written approval to leave.

Sweezey will be monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service.

Police said the information was released after ‘careful deliberation of all related issues’ and that it is not meant to engage in any form of vigilante action.

Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions by Sweezey can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.