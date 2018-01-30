Edmonton police issued a warning to Edmontonians, over an online classifieds scam that left a number of people out thousands of dollars.

The investigation by the EPS Economic Crimes Section started in October 2017, when police received reports buyers had paid a deposit for items advertised on Kijiji, only to have the ad and seller vanish after the payment was received.

Items listed for sale included vehicles, RVs and cargo trailers.

Investigators found that between April 10 and May 30, one suspect, identified by police as Tracy Clark, 51, had defrauded seven individuals of about $6,600.

She was arrested on January 19, and is facing seven charges of fraud.

Kijiji Canada worked with police on this investigation, and EPS said the company continues to work with investigators with similar reports.

Police recommend shoppers using online classifieds follow certain guidelines to protect themselves: