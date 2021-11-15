Police issue warning to drivers as snowfall worsens conditions

EDMONTON -

As snowfall continues to blanket Edmonton and the surrounding area, motorists are being encouraged to exercise caution while out on the roads.

Due to the deteriorating conditions, Leduc RCMP have issued a warning to drivers.

Police say the roads are icy and blowing snow is reducing visibility in the area.

Police have recommended a few tips to help with safe commuting:

Make sure the vehicle is completely cleared of snow

Turn your lights on

Reduce speed and increase spacing

Check 511 for updated road reports

Budget extra time for travel

Pack a winter survival kit

As winter-like conditions begin to settle in for the season, more information on safe driving tips can be found online.