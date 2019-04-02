

CTV Edmonton





RCMP is launching a new campaign to help homeowners from falling victim to criminal activity. #HouseHuntersRCMPEdition is a month long social media campaign designed to show residents how a few simple renovations can deter criminals.

Police say houses will be posted on social media on a weekly basis, and followers will be invited to determine what’s wrong with each property from a crime prevention perspective.

Officers are encouraging homeowners to consider the following when planning spring renovations or buying a new home:

Install outdoor lighting. This can include solar lights and motion-censored lights.

Keep yard well-maintained so it’s obvious if something is out of place.

Build a fence.

Install gates – especially on rural driveways.

Plant natural barriers under windows or as a natural fence. Thorny plants such as raspberries and roses are good choices.

Trim trees so you have clear sightlines across the yard.

Install a security system or cameras.

Use signage to let potential thieves know the premise is being monitored by video surveillance and/or citizen led watch groups.

Remove signs that identify you by your last name.

Create clear definition between the driveway and the grass. This makes it obvious if a car is parked where it shouldn’t be.

Police say anyone who sees something that looks suspicious or out of place should call their local police non-emergency line.