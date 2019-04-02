Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police launch #HouseHuntersRCMPEdition to help owners prevent property crime
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 10:39AM MDT
RCMP is launching a new campaign to help homeowners from falling victim to criminal activity. #HouseHuntersRCMPEdition is a month long social media campaign designed to show residents how a few simple renovations can deter criminals.
Police say houses will be posted on social media on a weekly basis, and followers will be invited to determine what’s wrong with each property from a crime prevention perspective.
Officers are encouraging homeowners to consider the following when planning spring renovations or buying a new home:
- Install outdoor lighting. This can include solar lights and motion-censored lights.
- Keep yard well-maintained so it’s obvious if something is out of place.
- Build a fence.
- Install gates – especially on rural driveways.
- Plant natural barriers under windows or as a natural fence. Thorny plants such as raspberries and roses are good choices.
- Trim trees so you have clear sightlines across the yard.
- Install a security system or cameras.
- Use signage to let potential thieves know the premise is being monitored by video surveillance and/or citizen led watch groups.
- Remove signs that identify you by your last name.
- Create clear definition between the driveway and the grass. This makes it obvious if a car is parked where it shouldn’t be.
Police say anyone who sees something that looks suspicious or out of place should call their local police non-emergency line.